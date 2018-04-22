Wendle went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Twins.

He looked to be cooling down after going 3-for-22 (.136) over his prior seven games, but Wendle's bat roared back to life Saturday. The 27-year-old now has a strong .288/.377/.481 slash line on the season, but his usual spot in the batting order -- 31 of his 52 at-bats this season have come while hitting sixth or lower -- has limited his production somewhat, leaving him with one homer, five RBI and nine runs through 18 games.