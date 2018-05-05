Rays' Johnny Field: Squares up on second homer Friday
Field went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.
Field wreaked plenty of havoc out of the nine-hole, generating one of two three-hit efforts for the Rays. His 390-foot shot to left in the third opened the scoring on the night for Tampa, and he followed up with a pair of two-baggers, pushing his extra-base-hit total for the season to five over 33 plate appearances. The 26-year-old outfielder has been productive at the plate, going 5-for-14 with a pair of round trippers and four RBI overall in his last four games.
