Aranda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda has gotten off to a decent start to his season since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list May 14, as he's slashed .242/.324/.394 with three extra-base hits, six runs and two RBI while appearing in 11 games (nine starts). He's seen some time at first base and second base, but Aranda will likely make most of his starts as a designated hitter moving forward. He'll get a breather Sunday, however, opening up the DH spot for Harold Ramirez.