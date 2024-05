Aranda is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The lefty-hitting Aranda will hit the bench for the second day in a row, this time against a lefty (Hogan Harris) after he sat out against right-hander Joey Estes in Wednesday's 4-3 win. Aranda came off the bench Wednesday and delivered a pinch-hit RBI single, lifting his average up to .237 over 14 games on the season. Harold Ramirez will get another turn at designated hitter Thursday.