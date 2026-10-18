Aranda went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs during Game 4 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Saturday.

The first baseman went hitless in the first three games of the series, but he delivered a pair of RBI singles and scored twice Saturday to help Tampa Bay even the series 2-2. Aranda homered in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Yankees but is otherwise without an extra-base hit in October. Still, the three-hit performance improve his postseason slash line to .269/.345/.385 through seven games.