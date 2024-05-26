Aranda went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 7-4 extra-innings loss to the Royals.

Aranda got the Rays on the board when he took Brady Singer deep in the fourth inning. The homer was Aranda's first of the season, and this was his second multi-hit effort over 11 contests since he recovered from a broken finger suffered just before Opening Day. He's batting .242 with a .718 OPS, two RBI and six runs scored over 37 plate appearances. Aranda figures to continue splitting time between first base and designated hitter in a strong-side platoon role.