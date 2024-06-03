The Rays optioned Aranda to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Aranda will head to the minors to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for outfielder Josh Lowe (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. After opening the season on the IL while recovering from a fractured right ring finger, Aranda was activated May 14. He had settled into the large side of a platoon at designated hitter with Harold Ramirez, but even with limited exposure to lefties, Aranda hit just .213/.288/.319 over 52 plate appearances before Tampa Bay elected to send him to Durham. Ramirez should continue to serve as the Rays' primary option at DH versus right-handed pitching, but manager Kevin Cash could rotate a number of players at the DH spot versus lefties while Aranda is out of the mix.