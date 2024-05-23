Caballero went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Caballero had gone without a steal in his last seven games, matching his longest drought of the year, which he's now done three times. He's hitting .278 (15-for-54) over 18 games in May, picking up nine of his 18 steals on the year this month. The speedster has slashed .263/.319/.368 with two home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs, eight doubles and a triple through 168 plate appearances. Caballero continues to see a majority of the playing time at shortstop over Amed Rosario.