Caballero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Cubs.

Caballero has lost some playing time since the return of Taylor Walls, though he's still started four of the last six games. He's made starts at second base, third base and shortstop and looks set to settle into a utility role for the Rays. Caballero has also been productive of late, hitting two home runs and swiping three bags across his last 10 appearances.