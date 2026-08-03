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Yankees' Jose Caballero: Powers Yanks during win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Caballero went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Caballero supplied all of New York's offense, taking Colin Rea deep for a two-run homer in the third inning. The blast snapped an 18-game homer drought dating back to his two-homer performance on July 6. The infielder has gotten off to a slow start in the second half, batting 9-for-43 (.209) over 13 games, but has found success on the basepaths with five stolen bases over that span. For the season, Caballero is slashing .241/.292/.384 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 40 RBI, 37 runs scored and 27 stolen bases across 96 games.

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