Caballero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Caballero took the first pitch of the seventh inning over the left-field wall for his third homer of the year. It was also his second hit of the day, representing his ninth multi-hit game in 54 games this season. The performance raised Caballero's average to .260 with three homers, 18 RBI, 27 runs and 20 steals in 28 attempts.