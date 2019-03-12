De Leon (elbow) threw 15 pitches in a live batting practice session Tuesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

He and Brent Honeywell are on a very similar progression, and both could be ready to pitch in minor-league games sometime in May. Given De Leon's struggles prior to needing Tommy John surgery, he may be given a long run in the minors before joining the big-league club in an unspecified role.

