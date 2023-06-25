The Twins placed De Leon (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right flexor strain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
De Leon left Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers with pain in his elbow while making a warm-up pitch. He's set to undergo an MRI and seems likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days.
