De Leon (elbow) told reporters after Saturday's game he will be placed on the 15-day injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

De Leon will also undergo an MRI on his elbow, but he told reporters that he immediately knew there was something wrong and felt an "electric shock" while throwing a warm-up pitch. The Twins will likely place him on the injured list prior to Sunday's game against Detroit, and they'll announce a corresponding move to replace De Leon on the roster.