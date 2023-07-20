De Leon (elbow) underwent successful season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday along with additional procedures on his arm, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins didn't go into detail on what the other procedures entailed, but De Leon was apparently diagnosed with more than a torn ligament in his right elbow after the team announced just under a month ago that he would require season-ending surgery. The Tommy John surgery is the second of De Leon's career, as he previously required the operation in 2018. In addition to missing the rest of the current season, the 30-year-old right-hander will most likely be sidelined for the entire 2024 campaign as well.