Jose De Leon: Chooses free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Leon became a free agent Monday.
The Red Sox announced that De Leon had been sent outright to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, but rather than accept an assignment in the minors, he'll test free agency. The 33-year-old appeared in only one game at the big-league level in 2025, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight in 6.2 innings Sept. 28 against Detroit.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jose De Leon: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Jose De Leon: Grabs win in return outing•
-
Red Sox's Jose De Leon: Called up, starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Jose De Leon: Nets minor-league deal with Boston•
-
Jose De Leon: Hits free-agent market•
-
Twins' Jose De Leon: Outrighted to Triple-A•