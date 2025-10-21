default-cbs-image
De Leon became a free agent Monday.

The Red Sox announced that De Leon had been sent outright to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, but rather than accept an assignment in the minors, he'll test free agency. The 33-year-old appeared in only one game at the big-league level in 2025, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight in 6.2 innings Sept. 28 against Detroit.

