De Leon (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings.

Making his first MLB appearance since 2023, the right-hander shook off the rust, allowing his only damage on a Javier Baez three-run homer in the fourth inning. The Red Sox turned to the 33-year-old with the AL East already decided and a Wild Card spot secured, but despite the long layoff, he cruised through the remainder of his outing and was effective enough to earn the victory.