De Leon's contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester and he will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

With the Red Sox locked into a wild-card spot and not in contention for the AL East title, they will give De Leon his first big-league opportunity since 2023. Chris Murphy was optioned in a corresponding move. De Leon put up a 6.93 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 75.1 innings with Worcester this season.