De Leon is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery after he underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a torn ligament in his right elbow, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

De Leon already underwent Tommy John surgery once back in 2018, and now he'll have to take another year-plus off as he recovers from his second procedure. He finishes 2023 with a 4.67 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 17.1 frames and likely won't return until late in the 2024 season, if at all.