De Leon left Saturday's game versus Detroit with an apparent injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
De Leon picked up the injury while warming up, and immediately ran off the mound. The right-hander will likely undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he should be considered day-to-day until there are more updates.
