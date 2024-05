Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old outfielder connected on his first long ball of 2024 when he took Nick Pivetta deep in the first inning. Lowe is quickly making up for lost time after missing the first month-plus of the season due to an oblique strain, and in seven games since being activated from the IL he's batting .320 (8-for-25) with four doubles and a homer.