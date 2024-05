Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 7-5 win over the Red Sox.

Lowe has generated at least one hit in all eight starts since coming off the IL and tallied his second homer in the Boston series Thursday. He tagged Cooper Criswell for a two-run shot in the third inning to put the Rays ahead 3-1. Lowe owns a .957 OPS in 38 plate appearances this season with four runs scored.