Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Lowe (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham this weekend and hopes to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday versus the Marlins, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Last week, Lowe made his second trip to the IL this season with a right oblique strain. The strain was deemed mild, allowing him to resume baseball activities ahead of this weekend's rehab assignment. If Lowe does indeed return Tuesday, he will have missed just a little more than the minimum 10 days.