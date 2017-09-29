Smith went 2-for-5 with two runs in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.

The multi-hit effort was a welcome sight, considering Smith was just 3-for-24 since returning to the big-league club on Sept. 5. The 24-year-old generated some encouraging results at the plate this season after hitting just .238 with the Braves in 2016, boosting his average 28 points while also swiping 16 bags in 21 attempts.