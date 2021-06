Margot went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old outfielder hadn't gone yard since May 16, but Margot got hold of a Joely Rodriguez pitch in the eighth inning to give the Rays an insurance run. Margot's .241/.278/.385 slash line through 53 games is nothing special, but he has five homers, six steals, 20 runs and 32 RBI, giving him some fantasy value even in shallower formats.