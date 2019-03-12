Duffy (hamstring) is progressing in his return from a hamstring issue but remains without a return date, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy has played in just one game so far this spring and has suffered multiple setbacks. His progress Tuesday consisted of running on a treadmill in a pool, so he doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return. An extended absence would open up playing time for Daniel Robertson or Brandon Lowe.