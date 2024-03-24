Duffy opted out of his minor-league contract with the Rangers on Sunday and is set to become a free agent, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Duffy's decision to opt out of his deal with the Rangers is likely an indication that the team informed him he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster. The 33-year-old posted a .696 OPS over 17 Cactus League games this spring after slashing .251/.306/.325 across 206 plate appearances at the big-league level with the Royals in 2023. Duffy saw action at all four infield spots last season, so he could have some appeal to a club looking for an experienced utility player to its roster ahead of Opening Day.