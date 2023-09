Duffy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Astros.

This was just the sixth game Duffy's gotten into in September -- the Royals have often opted to evaluate younger players in preparation for 2024. This was Duffy's second homer of the campaign. The infielder is slashing .249/.299/.324 with 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and a stolen base through 201 plate appearances. He'll likely close out this season in a bench role.