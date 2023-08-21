Duffy went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Duffy got aboard on a fielder's choice in the second inning and proceeded to record his first steal of the season. The infielder last swiped a bag in 2021 when he picked up eight steals in 97 games with the Cubs. The 32-year-old has seen a little extra playing time lately with Maikel Garcia (ribs) dealing with a nagging injury. Duffy is slashing .258/.315/.319 with one home run, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored over 178 plate appearances, mainly serving as a short-side platoon option this season.