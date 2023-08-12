Duffy went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 12-8 win over the Cardinals.

Duffy didn't start the game, but he checked in at third base after Maikel Garcia (upper body) exited the game. After starting the year fairly well in a limited role, Duffy has been pretty quiet, batting .218 with a .530 OPS over 33 games since the start of June. He's at a .260/.314/.322 slash line with a home run, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and six doubles through 159 plate appearances overall. If Garcia ends up on the injured list, Duffy or Matt Beaty would be most likely to pick up additional time at the hot corner.