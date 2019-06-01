Perez (oblique) is expected to have his minor-league rehab assignment set by the end of the weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Perez has been making deliberate but steady progress since first getting sidelined in early May. The backstop may only need a handful of minor-league games before being deemed ready for activation and figures to slot back into the left-handed side of a platoon behind the dish alongside Mike Zunino, who just returned to action from a quadriceps injury Friday.