Lowe will play third and hit third in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.

Lowe started just three games at third base in the minor leagues, but that did not stop manager Kevin Cash from giving him the nod there for the first time as a big-leaguer. Lowe will look to get on track at the plate Wednesday after going just 5-for-29 (.172) over his first 12 games of the month.