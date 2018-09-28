Ciuffo is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ciuffo heads to the bench for the second straight game as the Rays rotate their catchers, with Adam Moore grabbing the start Friday. The 23-year-old has struggle since his call up in early September, slashing .194/.268/.306 in 36 at-bats.

