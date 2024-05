Armstrong will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Friday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander will likely cover no more than an inning or two before turning the ball over to lefty Tyler Alexander, who is slated to handle the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen. Armstrong will be serving as an opener for the fourth time this season after allowing four runs (three earned) with an 8:2 K:BB over four innings in his first three starts.