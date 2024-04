Bradley (pectoral) threw around 50 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bradley threw the session at the Rays' spring training facility, which marked a significant step in his return. He's nearing a rehab assignment, but the team has stated it wants to ensure he regains his stamina before pushing him too hard. A return in the first half of May remains realistic if Bradley doesn't suffer any setbacks.