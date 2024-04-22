Bradley (pectoral) is expected to pitch four innings in an extended spring training game early this week before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

After covering three innings in a simulated game last Wednesday, Bradley appears to have recovered from the right pectoral strain that forced him to the injured list March 26, but he still needs time to rebuild his stamina and increase his pitch count following a month-long layoff to begin the season. A target date for his season debut with the Rays should come into focus once he heads out on a rehab assignment, but he tentatively looks on track to return from the 15-day IL at some point in the first or second week of May.