Bradley allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Thursday.

Bradley has allowed 12 runs over his last 31.2 innings while posting a 41:11 K:BB in that span. His strikeout numbers have fluctuated at times this year, but he's ending the campaign on a high note in that regard. The 25-year-old is now at a 3.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 199:73 K:BB across 172.1 innings over 30 starts on the year. Bradley's last start of the campaign is projected to be in San Francisco next week.