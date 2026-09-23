Bradley (12-6) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Bradley had a strong performance, throwing 104 pitches (67 strikes) to collect his third straight quality start. The right-hander has given up one run or less in four of his last seven starts. He's at a 3.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 205:76 K:BB through 178.1 innings over 31 starts. Since Minnesota is off Thursday, it's likely Bradley has completed his work this season.