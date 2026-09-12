Bradley didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Guardians after allowing one hit and four walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Bradley worked around some early control issues, walking the leadoff hitter in each of the first three innings without allowing Cleveland to capitalize. Travis Bazzana supplied the Guardians' only hit against him with a leadoff single in the fourth, and no runner advanced beyond second base during Bradley's six frames. Bradley has been hit-or-miss of late. He has allowed one or fewer earned runs in three of his last five starts, but he gave up four earned runs in the other two in that span. The strikeouts have been piling up, though -- he's on a run of five straight outings with at least six punchouts. Bradley is expected to make his next start at home against the Yankees.