Walls (hip) is expected to take the field within two or three weeks of the start of the regular season, MLB.com reports.

Walls is recovering from hip surgery and won't be ready to take the field on Opening Day. There hasn't been much detailed information about his rehab, but he has resumed defensive work while taking swings off a tee. He's also begun running to test the range of motion in his hip. Assuming he remains on track, Walls shouldn't miss much time and will compete with Jose Caballero for the starting shortstop job once activated from the injured list.