Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander revealed last week that it's "unlikely" Walls (hip) will be ready for Opening Day, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Walls underwent surgery in October to repair a labral tear in his right hip. Manager Kevin Cash had expressed optimism last month that the infielder would be ready for the start of the season, but Neander isn't as hopeful and also noted that, when Walls does make it back, he's unlikely to receive a full workload. Jose Caballero appears poised to be Tampa Bay's Opening Day shortstop.