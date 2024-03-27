The Rays placed Walls (hip) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Walls is working his way back from last October's surgery to repair a labral tear in his right hip. According to MLB.com, Walls has been hitting in the batting cage, fielding grounders and throwing during spring training, and he's set to meet with a doctor Monday to get a gauge of where he stands in his recovery from surgery. Since he'll need to go through a spring training-esque progression that likely includes a minor-league rehab assignment once he's cleared to intensify his baseball activities, Walls might not be ready to make his season debut until late April or early May.