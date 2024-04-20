The Rays transferred Walls (hip) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said last weekend that Walls has not been recovering as quickly as the Rays had hoped for, and the infielder's move to the 60-day IL is further indication that he is not nearing a return soon. Walls is now eligible to return from the IL beginning May 26, though it remains unclear whether he'll be ready to go by then or not. Erasmo Ramirez was selected from Triple-A Durham to fill the open spot on Tampa Bay's 40-man roster.