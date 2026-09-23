Walls went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

The shortstop led the charge in a 6-1 win for the Rays that clinched the AL East crown, and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Walls is in the lineup for his defense, not his offense, but despite a hip issue that cost him a good chunk of September, he's put together a .289/.364/.342 slash line over 46 plate appearances since Aug. 28 with two doubles, two steals, five RBI and nine runs in 13 contests.