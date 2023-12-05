Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Walls (hip) is on track to be ready for the beginning of the 2024 season, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Walls underwent surgery in late October to repair a labral tear in his right hip and relieve discomfort caused by an impingement, but he has progressed well in the early stages of his rehab program and could resume workouts sometime in February. The 27-year-old racked up 22 stolen bases over 99 games in 2023, though he finished with a rough .201/.305/.333 overall slash line.