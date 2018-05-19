Ramos went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI to help the Rays to an 8-3 victory over the Angels on Friday.

Ramos got off to a slow start at the plate but that's in the rearview mirror now as this two-homer effort brought his slash line on the season up to .282/.324/.458 to go along with six home runs and 21 RBI through 131 at-bats. Those are numbers that would put him comfortably in the upper tier of fantasy catchers if he can continue to produce at that pace, especially considering he'll be getting the lion's share of the starts behind the plate for Tampa Bay.