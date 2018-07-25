Rays' Wilson Ramos: Progresses to hitting off tee
Ramos (hamstring) is slated to take some swings off a tee Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos said his hamstring is continuing to improve, and it's a good sign that he's participating in some baseball activities. He's slated to catch live batting practice Saturday, and if all goes well, he'll embark on a rehab stint early next week. Ramos is optimist he can return from the disabled list in early August.
