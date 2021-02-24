Manager Kevin Cash said Rios (shoulder) was impressive in his throwing session Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The right-handed reliever is attending camp as a non-roster invitee after inking a minor-league deal with the Rays in January. He spent the 2020 campaign in the Pirates organization, making three appearances for the big club before being shut down for the season in mid-August with right shoulder inflammation. Rios now looks like he's back to full health ahead of the 2021 season.