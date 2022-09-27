site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Expects to return Wednesday
Diaz (shoulder) expects to be in Wednesday's lineup against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
According to Topkin, manager Kevin Cash also said he expects Diaz back Wednesday. Diaz is available off the bench Tuesday while Isaac Paredes gets the start at the hot corner.
