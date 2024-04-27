Diaz (hand) is not in the starting lineup but is available as a pinch hitter for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz left Friday's game after taking a 99-mph fastball off his left pinky in the eighth inning. X-rays came back negative, and while he won't start Saturday, he will be available should the Rays need a right-handed bat. With Diaz in the dugout, lefty-hitting Austin Shenton will start at first base and bat in the cleanup spot against White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon.